SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An Iowa man has passed away in Springfield following a boating accident in Jacksonville last week.

Jim Allmon, the Sangamon County Coroner, said Richard Krier, 76 of Indianola, Iowa, was participating on Sept. 8 in a boat race on Lake Jacksonville. His boat crashed and Krier was severely injured from blunt force trauma.

Krier was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital and was admitted as a patient. However, he passed away at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Allmon confirmed that Krier died from the blunt force injuries he sustained in the boat crash. His death remains under investigation.