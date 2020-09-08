Investigators search for murder suspect

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are looking for a teenager wanted for murder.

In a news release, officials said 19-year-old Kyle M. Johnson, of Olney, was killed after being shot multiple times near North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney.

Investigators were able to gather enough information to identify 18-year-old Rick Meador, of Olney, as a suspect. He is wanted on an arrest warrant for first degree murder.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Meador. They are warning people that if they do see him, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the police.