Investigators search for driver after hit and run injures woman and kills dog

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is begging for answers after a hit and run crash. Bailey Reed was riding her horse on the Sidney-St. Joe slab on September 5 when it happened. She was just south of Dunlap Woods North. Her dog Duke was with her.

“I heard a vehicle turn off the road down there off Main Street. You could just hear it accelerating,” she explained. “I turned around and looked and I’m on my horse, and so I’m flashing my light around my neck. Next thing I knew it was just the loudest noise ever, and I felt pain in my ankle.”

The impact left Reed in crutches. Duke was hit too. He later had to be put down.

“I heard him far away from me, crying for me, and he cried for like 10 seconds and went silent, and so I jumped off my horse and started yelling for him,” she said.

Investigators are looking for a red Doge Caravan or Chrysler Van. It likely has damage to the right front side of it.

“The vehicle could be local, it could be from outside of Champaign County. There’s a lot of vehicles that match that description, and that’s the problem we have, just trying to narrow it down,” explained Lieutenant Curt Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. He said the vehicle is likely a year 2011 to 2016, but could be as new as 2020.

Reed is struggling to pay vet and doctor bills. She’s also been out of work for a month. If you’re interested in helping her, head here.