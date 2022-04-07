DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are looking into a fire that officials said was intentionally set overnight.

In a news release, officials stated the call came in shortly after midnight Thursday. There was a report of a house on fire by East Johns Avenue and South 16th Street.

When crews arrived at the house, they found heavy fire coming from the windows. They launched their attack to the first floor living room and bedroom, where officials said there was moderate smoke and fire.

No one was hurt.

An investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the fire was set intentionally. They did not say how it started.

This fire is still under investigation.