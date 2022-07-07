CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Fire are investigating after a fire inside a movie theater.

Firefighters were called out to the AMC Theater on Meijer Drive around 9 p.m. last Friday. Employees found smoke in one of the theaters. They believed it was coming from a projector room.

Champaign Fire Spokesman Randy Smith said the crews found smoke and evidence three of the sprinklers went off. They put out fire in three of the seats. He also said seven other seats had heat damage.

The theater was evacuated by the time the fire department arrived. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.