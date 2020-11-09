Investigations into Madigan continue

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Republicans renewed their calls for the investigative hearings into speaker Michael Madigan to continue.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Springfield for fall veto session next week. It’s still unclear if, or when, the special investigative committee plans to meet.

The committee had been investigating ComEd’s attempts to bribe the Speaker.

Madigan has denied wrongdoing.

A Representative says the one witness who did testify, contradicted the speaker’s claims in a letter.

“Mike Madigan gave a very weak excuse in a letter. It was not under oath,” says Rep. Deanne Mazzochi. “And we’ve already gathered evidence that contradicts or undermines his letter explanation.”

The Committee Chair says they are still collecting evidence and documents from ComEd even while they’re not meeting in public.