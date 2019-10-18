Woman assaulted near school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have set up a perimeter outside a school.

Springfield Police are on scene of Little Flower School and Church. It’s on Adlai Stevenson Drive. We’re told a woman was assaulted in between the two locations, but police have not specified what happened. We do know she was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Students and staff are not in school today because of a parent-teacher conferences. Police are investigating when the incident took place, but they believe it was during the evening hours.