DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for leads in a shooting.

It happened about 11:40 pm, Thursday, May 30, in the area of Martin Luther King Jr., Drive and Division Street.

A gunshot victim, Suave Turner, had been taken to the hospital and died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

(217) 424 – 2734

Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)