Investigation into cause of fire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Firefighters now have more information about a building that caught fire. It happened near South Tanner and East Sangamon Streets around eight Wednesday. In the morning, firefighters were putting out hot spots. After seeing the damage Thursday morning, they say the building is a total loss. The State Fire Marshal is investigating. They believe the fire may have started around a wood burning stove that was on the second floor.

About five fire departments were called to the scene Wednesday night. Crews spent the first two hours fighting the fire from the outside because it was too hot to go inside. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. The Rantoul Fire Department said they stayed on scene most of the night and were able to get a much better look at the extent of the damage Thursday morning. There were three businesses that used this building. They were TT Distribution, AG Electric, and a wood working business. Firefighters say the exact cause of the fire is still undetermined.