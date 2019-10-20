Introducing children to robotics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– While hundreds of Illini fans packed the stadium for homecoming, others were playing a much different game at the Children’s Orpheum Museum. It was Robot Day. Kids learned from U of I students about 3D printing and technology. They also saw some of the students battle robots.

This is the second year the museum has hosted the event. They say it’s important for kids to be introduced to different subjects. The event was free for families. Museum staff say they’re able to hold events like this because of the support of student organizations that continue to share their knowledge and enthusiam for the sciences.