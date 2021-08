PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are on scene of a crash on I-72 just northeast of White Heath. Illinois State Police said two vehicles were involved.

They said a vehicle was driving in the eastbound lane when it left the road for an unknown reason. ISP said the vehicle traveled through the median and hit a semi head on.

The westbound lanes of the interstate are currently shut down west of exit 176. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.