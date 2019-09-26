Interstate lanes closed after crash

CHAMPAIGN, COUNTY Ill. (WCIA) — The eastbound lanes of I-74 are closed after what officials say is a head-on crash between a semi and a car.

It happened around 3:30 am, Thursday, about a mile west of the I-57 interchange. Police say the car was heading the wrong way on the interstate.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital. The car’s driver had to be extricated. First responders could not comment on the extent of injuries.











Eastbound traffic is being rerouted to US Route 150 at Prairieview Road. Westbound is down to one lane near the crash site. Traffic is expected to be diverted during the entire morning commute.