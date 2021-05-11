Interstate exit blocked after truck fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An interstate exit into the city was blocked part of Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck and camper caught fire. It happened by the I-72 westbound exit that connects to Illinois 48 on the north side of the city.

The Decatur Fire Department said the driver looked back and noticed the camper was on fire. By the time crews arrived, the camper was fully engulfed and half of the truck was burnt.

No one was hurt. The fire department said they were unable to determine was started the fire.