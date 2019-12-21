Sign Up Now
Interstate crash sends two to hospital

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people, including a child, were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash between a semi and a car.

It happened on I-57 just south of Effingham at mile marker 154.

State police say the car’s driver, Xitlali Galindo, 24, tried to pass a semi while driving northbound. The semi’s trailer hit the car, causing it drive across both southbound lanes of traffic and into a ditch, hitting several trees before stopping.

Galindo was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. A 3-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

No word on any charges.

