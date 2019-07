SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are on scene of a road buckle on I-72 westbound at milepost 94 near Stevenson Drive in Springfield.

The roadway has buckled to an unsafe level in the left lane.

The left lane is currently shutdown. The right lane is currently open.

IDOT has been notified and is responding to repair the roadway.

You should use caution and find an alternate route.