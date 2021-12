SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Springfield announced on Monday that the traffic lights at the intersection of Second and Cook Streets will be operating with a flashing red light until further notice.

City officials said a car hit the lights’ control cabinet over the weekend and the city is unable to repair the cabinet until it receives all necessary materials.

Any driver approaching the intersection while the lights flash red is expected to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.