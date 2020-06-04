Internet outage hits Midwest

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Xfinity outage left many across the Midwest without internet Wednesday afternoon.

While it may have been an annoyance to some, it was a major problem for businesses who rely on the internet to do transactions. One Champaign restaurant quickly realized something was wrong.

“We knew right away something was going on with it because we do rely on the internet for a lot of our payment transactions, our GrubHub orders that we get online, and so that on top of our phone lines, our internet baselines, and so when our phone lines went down first, we started having trouble with that, we realized something else was going on, we started getting notifications across our different tablets and things,” said Mike Harden of Caribbean Grill.

A Comcast representative said the outage was caused by a truck driving into an easement that was closed to vehicles, hitting the network and seriously damaging it. Crews have restored service to most of the affected areas.