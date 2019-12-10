US sanctions individuals suspected of human rights abuses

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is pressing his anti-nuke campaign in his annual peace message, saying the fear of nuclear annihilation embodied by the doctrine of deterrence provides a false sense of security that should be replaced with policies based on fraternity and mutual trust.

Francis’ message for the World Day of Peace, which the Vatican celebrates Jan. 1, was issued Thursday. It followed on the major theme of his recent trip to Japan, where Francis denounced as “immoral” not only the use of nuclear weapons but their possession. He also warned against using nuclear energy, given the environmental risks it poses.