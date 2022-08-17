CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A professor at the University of Illinois has been arrested and charged with sedition in Pakistan.

Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan who also works with the Gies College of Business. U of I officials confirmed that he did not teach classes last semester and was not scheduled to teach this semester.

During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill encouraged troops to revolt against an illegal order from top military leadership. If found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

The university did not respond to a request for further comment about Gill’s case.