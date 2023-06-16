MUNICH (WCIA) — A recent University of Illinois graduate was killed on Wednesday when authorities in Germany said someone pushed her down a steep slope at a castle. Another recent graduate was also pushed down the slope but is recovering in a hospital.

The university confirmed to WCIA that the woman killed in the attack was 21-year-old Eva Liu, who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in May. 22 year-old Kelsey Chang, the other person who was attacked, also gradated in May with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

“Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms. Liu and the attack on Ms. Chang,” said university spokesperson Robin Kaler. “Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome. Our thoughts are with Ms. Chang as she recovers and with both of their families as they grieve.”

The Associated Press reported that Liu and Chang were attacked at Neuschwanstein Castle, located in Bavaria near the German border with Austria. German police officials said that the two met a 30-year-old American man, who lured them toward a lookout point with a view of the castle.

At some point, the man physically attacked Liu, and when Chang rushed to her aid, she was choked and then pushed down the slope. Officials added that the assailant apparently tried to sexually assault Liu before pushing her down the slope as well. The two fell nearly 165 feet before coming to a stop close to each other.

Mountain rescuers reached both women and rushed both to different hospitals. Liu died overnight while Chang is said to be responsive.

The suspect was reported to have left the scene after the attack but was arrested and is in custody. German authorities have not released his name.

The U.S. Embassy in Berlin is said to be aware of the incident and the consulate in Munich is in contact with authorities.