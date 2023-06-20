MUNICH (WCIA) — A recent University of Illinois graduate is on her way home after she was physically attacked in Germany last week.

German police officials said Kelsey Chang was released from the hospital on Sunday. Five days earlier, Chang and her friend Eva Liu, another recent U of I grad, were thrown off a cliff while visiting a castle in Bavaria. Chang survived the 165-foot fall down the mountain slope, but Liu did not.

Police said the women, who received their bachelor’s degrees from U of I in May, were hiking together near Neuschwanstein Castle when they encountered a 30-year-old man from Michigan. He told them to follow him to a viewpoint of the castle.

At some point, the man attacked Liu and pushed Chang off the cliff when she came to Liu’s defense. The man reportedly tried to sexually assault Liu before throwing her off the cliff as well and leaving the area.

The suspect has been arrested and is under investigation on suspicion of murder.