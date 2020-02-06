1  of  43
Thieves nab 2 huge military vehicles from Swedish army

International
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say two four-wheel drive military vehicles weighing nearly seven tons have been stolen from an army storage facility northwest of Stockholm.

One of the vehicles was later found, the Swedish Defense Forces said Thursday, without elaborating.

Swedish media said it was found on a parking lot in nearby Tillberga, a small town near the military base where it was stolen in Enkoping, 70 kilometers (44 miles) northwest of the Swedish capital.

Built by BAE Land Systems OMC in South Africa, the 2.8-meter (9.2-foot) tall and 5.32-meter (17.5-foot) vehicles contained no arms, munition or explosives. They are used to transport personnel, according to the Swedish Defense Forces.

The theft, which was discovered Wednesday, is believed to have taken place overnight from the base in Enkoping. Police said they have started an investigation and a nationwide search for the vehicles.

