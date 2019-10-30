Migrant rescue ship arrives in Sicily after 12 days at sea

Migrants disembark from the humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking after it docked at the port of Pozzallo, in Sicily, southern Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The migrants were rescued off Libya on Oct. 18, and the ship has been stranded despite an EU fast-track plan designed to resolve such cases. (Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) — A humanitarian rescue ship operated by two French charities has arrived at a port in Sicily after nearly two weeks stuck at sea.

Ocean Viking arrived in Pozzallo on Wednesday morning, 12 days after it rescued 104 migrants from a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya. Ocean Viking refused a Libyan coast guard instruction to land there, as it is not considered safe place.

A solution was reached Tuesday when Italy said it would allow the migrants to disembark after Germany and France agreed to take them in.

SOS Mediterranee, one of the charities that operates the ship, has express relief at the agreement but noted it was only an ad-hoc solution.

The migrants were from eight countries, including Bangladesh, Sudan and Nigeria. They included 41 minors and two pregnant women.