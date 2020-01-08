Kosovo detains Muslim woman over Iran general comments

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police on Wednesday said they detained an ethnic Albanian Muslim woman for allegedly inciting terrorism on social media after she deplored the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

Ikballe Berisha Huduti will be detained for 48 hours following a request from prosecutors, police said in a statement. She was arrested Tuesday, it said, adding some electronic devices and other relevant evidence was later taken from her home. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had a lawyer.

In a comment posted on her Facebook page a day after Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed, Berisha Huduti lamented his death, calling for “only a little patience for the oppressed Muslim people wherever you are.”

The Islamic Community of Kosovo denounced her comments saying they “have nothing in common” with their stance and “the traditional interpretation and lessons of the Islamic religion prayed among us in centuries.”

Kosovo leaders had expressed immediate support for the U.S. actions against Iran.

Kosovo, a mostly Muslim country, is very supportive and loyal to Washinton, especially after the 1998-1999 war with Serbia when Washington led NATO airstrikes that drove away Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic’s army.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which hasn’t been recognized by Belgrade.