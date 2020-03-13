EU urges border health checks as virus case count mounts

A woman wears a protective mask as she arrives at Brussels International Airport in Brussels, Friday, March 13, 2020. European Union interior ministers on Friday were trying to coordinate their response to the COVID-19 coronavirus as the number of cases spreads throughout the 27-nation bloc and countries take individual measures to slow the disease down. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union urged member countries Friday to put health screening procedures in place at their borders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus but said they must coordinate so people can still quickly get the medical care they need.

The virus is now present in all 27 EU countries. More than 22,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Europe, and more than 1,000 people so far have died on the continent.

With Italy at the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, neighboring Austria and Slovenia moved to restrict traffic at their borders, raising questions about the movement of food and medical equipment. But other nations, like the Czech Republic and Poland, are taking action too.

“What we can do, and what we should do, is to carry out health screening measures,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Preliminary checks for signs of infection could be done at borders between the 26 nations that make up the passport-free Schengen Area, but also at the EU’s external borders and within individual countries, von der Leyen said.

The ID-check free area is a jewel in Europe’s crown. Besides smoothing travel arrangements, it allows businesses and transportation to move easily across borders of the countries within the Schengen zone, which share common security standards. The EU’s executive commission polices the zone’s rules.

“In the last few hours, we’ve seen travel bans and controls being put in place in a number of member states,” von der Leyen told reporters. “Certain controls may be justified, but general travel bans are not seen as being the most effective by the World Health Organization. Moreover, they have a strong social and economic impact, they disrupt people’s lives and business across the borders.”

“Any measure that is taken must be proportionate” and coordinated with Brussels, she said. “Member states, especially neighboring ones, need to work very closely together. In this way, and it’s the only way, we can make sure that our citizens receive the health care that they need immediately wherever they are.”

Health screening recommendations were being put to the interior ministers of EU member nations Friday as they try to build a unified response to the virus. The bloc’s institutions have a very limited role to play in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and individual countries are responsible for their own health and public safety policies.

“The problem is on different levels in different countries,” Swedish Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told reporters, but he said “we hope that all countries that take new measures also inform other European countries.”

“The transportation system must work when it comes to food and to health care materials and these kinds of things that are important to all European countries so that we don’t make problems for each other handling the crisis,” Damberg said.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, who is chairing the talks because his country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said “this crisis shows that as a European Union we need to have models to act in a more coordinated way.”

“If we are acting in one way it would be much better for all of us,” he said.

“A lot of people are of course concerned now, and the responsibility for us is to limit contagion and protect capacity,” said Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson. “All measures should be coordinated, operational, proportionate and effective.”

Many EU meetings have been canceled due to the virus, with these talks being among the rare exceptions. Two ministerial sessions, between health and justice ministers, were held via video-conference this week.

The ministers were also expected to discuss the 30-day travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump on Europeans leaving the Schengen Area for the United States. EU leaders have lamented that the move was taken without consultation involving a disease that knows no borders.

The Schengen area includes many EU members but also others like Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

The measures announced by Trump don’t apply to the United Kingdom, Ireland or any of the Balkan countries. He has branded COVID-19 a “foreign virus” and claimed that European travelers “seeded” infection clusters in the United States.

“I hope Mr Trump understands that you can’t make a deal with a virus,” said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.