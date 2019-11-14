Cirque du Soleil founder tangled in Tahiti marijuana probe

FILE – In this Monday, April 20, 2015, file photo, Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte speaks at a news conference in Montreal. Police said Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, that Laliberte has been detained in French Polynesia in a drug trafficking investigation. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in French Polynesia have handed preliminary drug charges to the founder of world-renowned circus Cirque du Soleil.

State broadcaster Polynesie 1 showed Guy Laliberte released from custody Wednesday after appearing before a judge in the South Pacific territory’s capital Papeete on the island of Tahiti.

His lawyer Yves Piriou told Polynesie 1 that Laliberte did nothing wrong and that the case was overblown because of his client’s fame.

Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based company headed by Laliberte, says he uses cannabis for medical reasons but categorically denies any drug violations. It says Laliberte was questioned about cannabis grown for personal use on his private island of Nukutepipi.

Marijuana cultivation is currently illegal under French law, but parliament last month approved a two-year trial of medical cannabis use starting next year.