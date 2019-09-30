International Wrongful Conviction Day on campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — UIS’ Illinois Innocence Project (IIP) is marking International Wrongful Conviction Day by holding two events Wednesday.

Students working and interning with IIP will create a display of nearly 2,500 flags on the Quad representing those who were innocent, but wrongfully convicted. Exoneree Angel Gonzalez will also speak during a roundtable discussion on campus.

The flags represent 2,492 innocent men and women convicted of crimes they did not commit and who have been exonerated since 1989. UIS-blue flags represent 304 exonerees from Illinois.

Collectively, all those wrongfully imprisoned have lost more than 22,000 years of life according to the National Registry of Exonerations. In Illinois, the figure is 2,802 years.

Gonzalez spent 21 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of sexual assault. His innocence was proven in 2015 with DNA evidence.

In 2014, the Innocence Network, an affiliation of innocence organizations, established Wrongful Conviction Day to raise awareness.

International Wrongful Conviction Day

UIS’ Illinois Innocence Project

Flag display

Quad

9 am – 4 pm

Roundtable discussion

UIS Student Union, 2nd floor, A & B

Noon – 1 pm

