ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The International Space Station is up in orbit, but people in Central Illinois caught a glimpse of it this week. It sailed across Central Illinois Thursday evening. It happened around 7:45 P.M. in the southern sky, appeared for about five minutes, and disappeared in the east.

If you missed seeing it, there’s another chance Friday night. It’ll appear around 8:34 P.M. in the southern sky, and will disappear around 8:38 P.M.