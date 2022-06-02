SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine enjoying the beautiful park scenery while appreciating the melodious accompaniment of carillon music. The 60th International Carillon Festival is the right place to go.

According to the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America, a carillon is a musical instrument composed of a series of bronze bells and played with a keyboard that allows harmonies sound through variation in touch.

The festival is bringing the world’s leading carillonists to Washington Park in Springfield this week. It features 13 concerts over four days – from June 2 at 6 p.m. to June 5. The legendary fireworks display will take place on June 3 at Dusk.

The Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon, a gift from Senator Thomas Rees, consists of 67 bronze bells, the heaviest one weighing 7.5 tons. The performers play the bells from the carillonist’s cabin located on level 8 of the 12-story tower. There will be a large viewing screen at the base of the tower to observe the artists.

This event is presented by the Springfield Park District. Concerts are free and happen rain or shine. The audience are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics.

Below is the schedule of the 60th International Carillon Festival.

Thursday, June 2

6:00 p.m. The Springfield Municipal Band, directed by Tom Philbrick

6:30 p.m. Carlo van Ulft, Illinois

7:20 p.m. Doug Gefvert, Washington, DC

Friday, June 3

6:00 p.m. The Springfield Saxophone Quartet

6:30 p.m. Monika Kazmierczak, Poland

7:20 p.m. Frank DellaPenna, Pennsylvania

Dusk Fireworks(with additional noise on the carillon provided by Carlo van Ulft)

Saturday, June 4

5:30 p.m. Book Reading of the Carillon Chase by D.R. Ransdell

6:30 p.m. Doug Gefvert, Washington, DC

7:20 p.m. Carson Landry, Florida

Sunday, June 5

6:00 p.m. the Trinity Wind Esemble, directed by Jan Zepp

6:30 p.m. Monika Kazmierczak, Poland

7:20 p.m. Carlo van Ulft, Illinois