URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that work in the Savannah Green Subdivision will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Due to rain delays, city officials said work scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 14. All other closures will continue as scheduled, weather permitting, officials reported.

The city said there will be intermittent street closures in the Savannah Green Subdivision and roads East of Kinch Street, between W. Florida Avenue and Rainbow View. They said closures will be staggered and expected to last one day each, though closures may be adjusted based on the application speed.

Access to driveways and on-street parking will be temporarily restricted during street closures through access to all properties shall be maintained, city officials said. Access will be maintained to all properties during the project.

The city encourages drivers to travel carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during the project.

Work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m., on Wednesday, June 14.