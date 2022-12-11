CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Interact Club at Champaign Centennial High School hosted a coat drive on Saturday to prepare the community for the winter months.

They are partnering with the Champaign Park District and Habitat for Humanity to make sure that everyone in need has a coat to keep them warm.

“This is honestly really fun,” said student Manar Bougrine. “It’s fun to be around people from our school and just to help the community in general. so, I think it’s a good way to just get everyone together and show support for everyone around the community.”

She says it was slow at times, but when people stopped by, they donated several coats at once, so they hope to have quite a few to give to the community.