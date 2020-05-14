Insurance companies give back to drivers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With more people staying home, insurance companies are seeing fewer accidents and lower claim costs. So they’re giving back to their customers.

Several agencies are giving refunds to people on their insurance premiums. Country Financial is giving many drivers 15 percent of what they paid in premiums for April and May. They said they felt it was the right thing to do.

“So many folks right now are in unique circumstances or difficult circumstances, and just having some good news to share of us giving some money back has been very positive for our clients and the very much have appreciated it,” said Nathan Hubbard, Country Financial.

The company sent out four rounds of checks. The last round went out Tuesday.