PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people across the nation are getting a break when it comes to insulin costs.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act , major drug manufacturers are now offering 35 dollars a month for patients with diabetes. Hudson Pharmacy and Hallmark owner Andy Hudson said this is a huge step in helping many people get the medicine they need to survive. He hopes it will be a catalyst for other prescriptions to come down in price.

“it saves the healthcare system money because if these people can afford insulin correctly, then they’re going to have fewer health care complications and not be in the hospital or doctor for other conditions that occur because of not having their blood sugars under control,” Hudson said.

Hudson also said inhalers will be a part of affordable products for people in need and said psychotropic medications could be another prescription that benefits people.