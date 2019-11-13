Insulin price cap passes Senate committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill to cap monthly out of pocket insulin prices at 100 dollars passed committee in the Senate by a 13-2 margin.

Now it will head to the House floor.

There is currently no such cap on insulin prices, but according to the lawmakers pushing the bill, even people with good health insurance plans have to pay more than 100 dollars.



“It will make sure that they are able to afford to go ahead and live,” David Linnear, volunteer for AARP said. “Often times what it is is they have to make decisions where they have to put money down for insulin, or money down for their mortgage. And it shouldn’t be like that. It should be a fair choice where Insulin is something we can all have access to.”



The prices for those on private health insurance plans would not be capped under the legislation. Only those on State sponsored plans would benefit.

The legislation passed in the Senate at the end of October.



Governor Pritzker has already announced his support for the cap.