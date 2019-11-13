Insulin price cap passes House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill to cap insulin prices in Illinois officially passed in the House of Representatives, 100-13

It now will head to the Governor’s desk. Governor Pritzker already announced his support for the bill last month.

The bill will cap out of pocket insulin costs at 100 dollars per month for people on state-sponsored health insurance plans.

Those with employer-sponsored health insurance plans and Federal Government-sponsored health insurance plans will not benefit from the price cap.

Colorado was the first state to cap insulin costs. Back in June, their Governor signed a bill that capped it at 100 dollars, as well.

If the Governor does sign the bill, it will go into effect at the start of 2021.