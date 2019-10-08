Inspiring next generation of pilots

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A program based in Indianapolis is inspiring students in Central Illinois to take their talent to the skies. Lift Academy trains and and helps students get jobs as pilots. An instructor was at South View Upper Elementary School. Students got a chance to learn about aviation using a virtual reality simulator. Teachers say this is a great learning experience.

Lift Academy instructors says the airline industry is facing a huge pilot shortage. They hope this program will get students interested in the profession.