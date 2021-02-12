Inspiring future leaders

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Terrence Taylor has four goals when he comes into work. “My main thing is to educate, to include, to motivate and inspire,” said Taylor. He uses his platform to do just that. “I want to make sure that I’m a representation, representative to all those young black and brown kids who I didn’t get to see those leaders when I was growing up,” said Taylor.

Taylor also known as “TAT” is 34 years old and from Decatur. He’s an instructor at Richland Community College, mentor, and radio personality. He doesn’t hesitate to get on the microphone and speak about issues he thinks matter most. “First and foremost black lives matter, social justice, racial equity. If you want to see a change you have to be able to employ and pay us,” said Taylor.

Taylor is a part of a much larger group in Decatur. Some are right out of college and others are students who are active in the community and using their voices to inspire youth. “Young people are our future. They’re going to be the ones who are going to make a difference,” said 26 year old Dominique Bates-Smith.

Bates-Smith helped form a group called Walk It Like We Talk It last year. They have done a Walk to the Polls event, a Black Lives Matter Honor Drive, and are constantly finding ways to help those in need. “I believe that talk is great, but it’s kind of cheap. You have to actually get out there, and make things happen,” said Bates-Smith.

They say while the work isn’t easy, it’s worth it. “It’s not enough for us to just be doing what we’re doing. We have to include the young people and be able to pass the baton because that’s what we’re in it for is to have a legacy. I want my legacy to be a bunch of leaders. I want to be a leader that leads other leaders to success,” said Taylor.