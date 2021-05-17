Inspector who missed crack in Mississippi bridge fired, may face charges, Arkansas officials say

MEMPHIs, Tenn. (WREG) — A bridge inspector who failed to note a major crack in a beam in the Hernando DeSoto Bridge in both 2019 and 2020 has been terminated, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday.

The Hernando DeSoto I-40 bridge, one of two major interstate routes over the Mississippi River at Memphis, was closed to traffic May 11 after a large crack was found in a steel I-beam.

Though the damage was not noted on recent inspection reports, ARDOT officials said last week they had evidence of the crack in a drone video from 2019.

ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said Monday an investigation determined that the same employee who carried out inspections in 2019 and 2020 failed to notice that damage.

“We should have discovered the crack in this beam in 2019,” Tudor said.

That employee was terminated, and the matter was referred to federal authorities for possible criminal investigation, Tudor said. The employee, who was not identified, was first put on leave without pay before termination.

All bridges inspected by that employee over the past year will be re-inspected, Tudor said. The department is continuing to investigate.

“We will correct this problem, and we will become better for it,” she said.

The department is committed to correcting the problem by doing both in-person and drone video inspections, Tudor said.

Tudor said the department is working with Tennessee to get a drone inspection done on the I-55 bridge, which is currently carrying all traffic between Tennessee and Arkansas at Memphis. The state is also working to get traffic moving on the I-40 bridge as soon as possible.

Tennessee and Arkansas share maintenance on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge. ARDOT is responsible for inspections of this bridge and more than 13,000 others. The Hernando DeSoto Bridge was inspected every 12 months.

ARDOT said they are unable to give a timeline on when traffic will be restored on the bridge.

Reopening the bridge is important, officials said, because I-40 is a major freight corridor. The bridge carried nearly 40,000 cars a day, many of them trucks transporting goods.