Inspector General investigating rock star

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Inspector General at the Secretary of State Office is investigating rock star Rick Nielsen.
This after WCIA’s Target 3 investigators dug into Senator Syverson’s connections to a proposed casino in Rockford. One of his ties was to Rick Nielsen, who he brought onto the chamber floor in violation of senate rules. Nielsen handed out guitar picks with the words ‘It’s time for a casino in Rockford’ stamped on them to legislators.
The Inspector General wants to find out why Nielsen did not register as a lobbyist. Syverson insists Nielsen wasn’t lobbying on the floor.