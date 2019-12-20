Inspector General investigating rock star

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)-- A program is cleaning up crime in Champaign County, and the community is stepping up to help. Champaign County Crime Stoppers started an Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program at the end of January.

"We saw the increase in gun related crime here in Champaign County and we knew we had to do something about it," said Dawn Coyne, Vice President Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Anytime someone gives informaton regarding a felony gun crime and that tip leads to an arrest the tipster will get the maximum reward crime stoppers can give 1000 dollars. "We need people to talk and tell us what's happening in the gun related incidents," said Tracy Parsons with the Champaign County Community coalition. "And it has helped. It has helped take guns off the streets which is what we want to do," said Coyne.