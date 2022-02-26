URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re afraid of bugs… There’s a group at the U of I who wants to change that. They celebrated with a film festival Saturday.

“They’re small little things, so us big people need to look at them like they are little,” entomology graduate student Sreelakshmi Suresh said.

Bugs don’t have the best reputation.

“Insects will look scary or strange but there’s a lot more to them that you might not recognize or notice if your only reaction is fear.”

The U of I’s Entomology Graduate Student Association wants to squash your fears of bugs. To do that, they held the 39th annual Insect Fear Film Festival.

“A lot of times, they’re perceived as these creepy crawly, not charismatic species,” PhD candidate and EGSA President Jonathan Tetlie said.

But, students said there’s a lot to love.

“Our goal is essentially to provide more context for insects which at least from my perspective I think are misunderstood, or at least not well understood.”

They said the festival is an educational tool. Through movies, crafts and petting zoos, they can help share important information for people of all ages. One student even demonstrated a honeybee sting.

“I have a lot of experience handling bees, so it felt pretty normal to me. I know how to handle them to make sure they’re not too aggressive,” Suresh said.

Of course, you shouldn’t try this at home. But if a bee ever does land on you, the experts say to remain still and let the bee fly away on its own.

“Sit there, pretend to be a flower and that bee will realize it was being a silly little bee.”