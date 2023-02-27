CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Entomology Graduate Student Association will celebrate the 40th annual Insect Fear Film Festival on March 4, the first in-person festival since 2020.

Illinois News Bureau reported that this year’s theme is living fossils, including cockroaches, dragonflies, horseshoe crabs, and velvet worms. May Berenbaum, the founder of the festival and head of the University of Illinois Entomology Department, said it is an appropriate theme for celebrating the longevity of the film festival.

Berenbaum said she came up with the idea for the film festival when she was a graduate student at Cornell University, but the department head vetoed the idea, fearing the type of films she had in mind would be too undignified. When she began working at U of I as an assistant professor she pitched the idea again and then-department head Stanley Friedman agreed.

Many of the festival’s films shown include campy science fiction and horror films, in line with the festival’s tagline “scaring the general public with horrific films and horrific filmmaking.” The event has shown at least 80 feature films and 90 short films, attracting more than 12,000 people since it first began in 1984.

For this year, one of this year’s feature films will be the 1957 movie “The Monster That Challenged the World,” featuring a giant velvet worm that terrifies California residents.

Another film this year is “Joe’s Apartment,” a 1996 musical with singing, dancing cockroaches. The movie has an Illinois connection. The comedian Godfrey, who voices one of the cockroaches, is a U. of I. alum who majored in psychology and played football.

Prior to the feature films, the Illinois News Bureau said the festival will show several episodes of “Pike’s Lagoon,” an animated series with a fish and a horseshoe crab as the main characters. Creator Jacob Lenard will be at the festival for a Q&A session at 6 p.m.

The free festival also includes an insect petting zoo, an insect collection, a gallery of insect-themed artwork, crafts, and more. The festival will be open to the public.

Activities begin at 5 p.m. at Foellinger Auditorium, and the film screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Funk ACES Library will also be hosting a display of 40 years of festival memorabilia, including posters, T-shirts, and other artifacts. More event details can be found on the Entomology Graduate Student Association website.