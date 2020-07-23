Inmate wrongful death lawsuit could head to trial

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A $50 million lawsuit alleging the wrongful 2015 death of a Macon County jail inmate could head to trial.

The lawsuit follows the death of Michael Carter, Sr. In a formal complaint, Plaintiff Felita McGee said Carter was sent to the jail on July 13, 2015.

His prescribed diabetes medication was confiscated at booking, Mr. Carter became ill after being deprived of his medication, and was then deprived of emergency medical care for an obviously serious diabetic condition, and denied ambulatory transport to the hospital.

The complaint said he died on July 18, 2015 in his jail cell from diabetic ketoacidosis. The defendants in this case are the Macon County Sheriff’s Department; Decatur Memorial Hospital; DMH Corporate Health Services; Robert Braco, M.D.; Jo Bates, LPN; Randell West; Larry Parsano; Terry Collins; Michael Patton;and Joshua Page. According to the response portion of the complaint, the defendants admitted Carter was booked on July 13, but denied the rest of that portion.

According to the complaint, one of the defendants, Jo Bates, was a nurse that was employed to provide medical treatment to the inmates. Bates is being sued in her individual and official capacities.

The remaining defendants named in the complaint are being sued for their individual and official capacities as well as for being employees/agents of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department at the time of Carter’s death.

On Wednesday, a final pre-trial conference was scheduled for August 10.