DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says 55-year-old Daryl Perkins of Hoopeston has died after he was shot by a deputy Friday at the Vermilion County courthouse.

The deputy was moving Perkins from one holding cell to another around 10 a.m. on the first floor of the courthouse when it happened. Investigators say Perkins stabbed the deputy several times in the face, so the officer pulled out his gun and shot Perkins.