URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On September 18, 2019, at approximately 8:35pm, an inmate at the Champaign County Jail attempted to overtake a Correctional Officer when exiting his cell.

A struggle between the officer and the inmate happened until control of the inmate was gained. Both were evaluated at Carle Foundation Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and then released.

The Champaign County Sherriff Department have requested the Illinois State Police to investigate.