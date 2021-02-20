CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—The University of Illinois started an initiative to increase diversity on campus. They plan to increase connections with Mexico so there are more opportunities for academic and research partnerships in the country. The UI system enrolled fewer than 50 of the nearly 16,000 Mexican students studying in the US on students visas during the 2018-2019 school year. This initiative will attempt to increase Mexican student enrollment. There will also be support for students who are recruited.

The school plans to work with universities in Mexico to create new exchange programs so UI students will have opportunities for international study. The initiative will open the system’s first office ever in Mexico City. That’s expected to happen in late 2021.