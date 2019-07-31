Informal meeting concerns future of local Costco

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An informal open-house style meeting took place to further discuss plans to bring a Costco to the city. A contractor for Costco was there as well as people on the city’s preferred vendor list.

They were able to get questions answered to see if there’s any work they could bid on. Bidding is open through August. Construction is scheduled to start next spring.

The city has not yet issued a permit for demolition of the former Bergner’s at Market Place Mall since those plans are still being drafted. Costco anticipates a May 2020 development start date.