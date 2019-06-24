Info needed in storage unit burglaries

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities want to know if you have information regarding recent burglaries. There have been at least six at storage units on the county’s east side, primarily Ogden and St. Joseph, during the past six weeks.

The majority have happened during evening to early morning hours. The suspect(s) could be using bolt cutters to get to the units.

Two different vehicles have been caught on surveillance video. One appears to be a smaller van or SUV with something affixed to the roof, while the other is a smaller, dark, 4-door sedan, similar to a Nissan Versa.

Various items have been stolen, most notably a Chrysler 25hp outboard motor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com