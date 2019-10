VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People living near where a proposed hog confinement will be built say they haven’t been told much about it, but that will change Thursday night. An informational meeting will start at 6:00 at the Danville Civic Center.

A possible location for the facility is about two miles from the village of Ridge Farm. Some people are concerned the smell will impact their quality of life and property values.