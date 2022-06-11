CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – After years of low inflation rates, it’s reached a 40-year high in the United States.

“For many people, this has been a wake up call, they may want to reevaluate some of their investments,” University of Illinois Law Professor Richard Kaplan said.

He said the future of inflation is unpredictable, but people should make long-term financial plans.

In May, prices jumped 8.6% compared to 2021. The Department of Labor reports that’s the highest spike since 1981. Kaplan said consumers may have been shocked by inflation spikes back then, but it didn’t feel quite as unusual as it does today. That’s why pepole – especially those who are retired – may want to alter their investment portfolios.

Kaplan said keeping a portion of your assets in cash is one safety net, and waiting beyond the full retirement age to claim Social Security is another. Ultimately, he said the most important thing is to “plan ahead.”

“It’s also a good idea when one is anticipating income streams in retirement to take very carefully the idea of when should you begin taking Social Security, realizing that as the most significant source of income that is going to try to match inflation, even then the inflation index is not perfect,” Kaplan said.

He said most people have the majority of their assets tied to their homes, if they own one. If those homes are paid off, they’ve largely insulated themselves against inflation. But, there’s a lot to consider in today’s economy, and nothing is guaranteed.