Infant’s death part of inquest

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled for Wednesday in the death of a 2-month old infant. In May, Josiah Clayton was found unresponsive in his home in the 2200-block of East Division Street.

Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy did not show any signs of trauma, violent injury or intentional wrongdoing.

An inquest is a judicial hearing to determine the cause of death usually in cases when deaths are sudden or unexplained. An inquest can be called by a coroner, judge, prosecutor or, in some jurisdictions, a formal request from the public.

Two other cases will be heard during the inquest including Erma Graves, killed in a traffic accident, and another infant, Franky Martin.